Have a Horrible Odor, Eliminate It With Apples

If you have a horrible odor in your home, office, car or refrigerator and you've tried everything to get rid of it—try apples.

I had a piece of forgotten chicken in the pantry garbage that stayed over the weekend. When I got home from a weekend trip, I opened the door to my house and I thought I was going to have to move. The stench was repugnant.

If the foul-smelling fowl weren't enough, I had not one but two mice fall between the walls of the pantry trying to get to the chicken. And of course, they perished behind the walls.

The smell of my house was almost too much to bare. I lived in my bedroom with the door closed for days while six air purifiers throughout the house each on the highest speed, tried to filter the air. But with the AC on, the smell was inescapable. I tried bowls of bleach, wiped down the entire pantry with bleach and the floors were cleaned using bleach as well—that did not work at all. I sprayed disinfectant products and air fresheners, but still nothing. Baking soda was a joke. I tried everything I knew to try to get the horrible odor out of my home and failed miserably—until I mentioned my dilemma on the air.

A listener called and suggested I slice apples, and place them in bowls near where the smells were originating.

She had once sold seafood for a living and sometimes shrimp, crawfish, etc. would accidentally spill in her car. She said, "it smelled terrible". Like me, she tried a multitude of products and nothing worked until she tried the apple trick.

Within hours, the strong stench started to subside. And In a few days, the smell of the house was tolerable and no longer embarrassing. The repugnant odor was reduced by approximately 80% in a short time.

Thank you to the listener who suggested apples for the horrible odor in my home. You were a God send.

-cj