Top 10 Weird Smells Acadiana Says They Secretly LOVE to Sniff
What's a weird smell you secretly like? We asked folks in Acadiana that question and we heard everything from "A dog's feet" to "Office Depot". Acadiana, your secret is not safe, we are about to expose all your weirdness, lol.
These are just a few weird smells Acadiana says they love to sniff: Fresh asphalt, a skunk, puppy breath, cow manure, sawdust, the smell of Comet Cleaner, vintage butane lighters, BlockBuster, a new baby, the smell of Play-Doh, paper report cards, Desitin diaper rash cream, tires, WD40, Sharpie Markers, the lumber at Lowe's, brand new cash, Liquid Paper, and more.
Now, let's take a gander at your TOP 10 answers (in no particular order)
Gasoline
Freshly Cut Grass
Old Books and Magazines
Horses
Sugarcane Burning
Rain
Scotch Tape
Chlorine/Bleach
Freshly Tilled Dirt
Mimeograph (the machine that ran off papers in schools)
