Top 10 Weird Smells Acadiana Says They Secretly LOVE to Sniff

What's a weird smell you secretly like? We asked folks in Acadiana that question and we heard everything from "A dog's feet" to "Office Depot". Acadiana, your secret is not safe, we are about to expose all your weirdness, lol.

These are just a few weird smells Acadiana says they love to sniff: Fresh asphalt, a skunk, puppy breath, cow manure, sawdust, the smell of Comet Cleaner, vintage butane lighters, BlockBuster, a new baby, the smell of Play-Doh, paper report cards, Desitin diaper rash cream, tires, WD40, Sharpie Markers, the lumber at Lowe's, brand new cash, Liquid Paper, and more.

Now, let's take a gander at your TOP 10 answers (in no particular order)

Gasoline

Freshly Cut Grass

Old Books and Magazines

Horses

Sugarcane Burning

Rain

Scotch Tape

Chlorine/Bleach

Freshly Tilled Dirt

Mimeograph (the machine that ran off papers in schools)

