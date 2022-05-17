Top 10 Weird Smells Acadiana Says They Secretly LOVE to Sniff

Top 10 Weird Smells Acadiana Says They Secretly LOVE to Sniff

Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images for Greenshowroom

What's a weird smell you secretly like? We asked folks in Acadiana that question and we heard everything from "A dog's feet" to "Office Depot". Acadiana, your secret is not safe, we are about to expose all your weirdness, lol.

These are just a few weird smells Acadiana says they love to sniff: Fresh asphalt, a skunk, puppy breath, cow manure, sawdust, the smell of Comet Cleaner, vintage butane lighters, BlockBuster, a new baby, the smell of Play-Doh, paper report cards, Desitin diaper rash cream, tires, WD40, Sharpie Markers, the lumber at Lowe's, brand new cash, Liquid Paper, and more.

Now, let's take a gander at your TOP 10 answers (in no particular order)

Gasoline

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images
loading...

Freshly Cut Grass

(Photo by Getty Images for John Deere
loading...

Old Books and Magazines

MajaMitrovic, ThinkStock
loading...

Horses

Photo Courtesy of www.theological-geography.net
loading...

Sugarcane Burning

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
loading...

Rain

Eric Witsoe via Unsplash.com
loading...

Scotch Tape

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
loading...

Chlorine/Bleach

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
loading...

Freshly Tilled Dirt

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
loading...

Mimeograph (the machine that ran off papers in schools)

https://youtu.be/XFIUm0DWA74

You can take a look at more responses here.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean

With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.
Filed Under: sense of smell, Smells
Categories: Lifestyle, Local News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top