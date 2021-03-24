COVID Smell Side Effect Makes Food Taste Like ‘Hot Trash and Burning Poop’ [Video]

Some people who have recovered from COVID-19 are beginning to notice that most food suddenly smells or tastes like "Hot Trash", "Burning Poop", a "Wet Dirty Ashtray" and worse if you can imagine that. The condition is being reported more and more and 100% real, and 100% really horrible for those dealing with it.

Post COVID-19 Side Effects

A few days ago my wife Jill was eating dinner and suddenly got up quickly and threw her dinner away. I asked her what was wrong, and she said "Give me...a minute".

After a few minutes, she told me that as she was eating, all of a sudden her dinner tasted like "pecan shells and burning feces".

Now, she ate the same food my kids and I ate and to us, it tasted great. Actually, when she began eating it tasted fine, but out of nowhere it began to taste like "pecan shells and burning feces".

Over the past 6 days, the only thing Jill has been able to eat that doesn't taste like dirty diapers and dumpster juice is popcorn and peanut butter.

So what the heck is going on?

People who have had and recovered from COVID-19 are beginning to report that their sense of smell and taste has suddenly gone terribly wrong.

The issue is being widely referred to as COVID Smell. The medical term is Parosmia.

What Is Parosmia?

Parosmia is when things "taste or smell entirely different than they used to -- and not in a good way" as described by nbcdfw.com.

Olfactory nerves can be damaged from viral infections and other health conditions, including COVID-19. When this happens, smell and taste senses become completely out of whack.

There's actually a Facebook support group that has been started for people who have been trying to find answers and explanations as to why food suddenly has begun to taste like dirty dishwater and bathroom mold.

Sure, some of the descriptions come off as a little funny, but imagine if everything you ate tasted like gasoline? Not fun...or funny.

Doctors say Parosmia usually goes away with time.