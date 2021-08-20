Hazardous Waste Day for Residents Of Scott Coming September 11
We all have that almost-empty can of spray paint or caked-up bag of bug killer in the garage - well, now is the time to gather them up for disposal.
The City of Scott is holding its annual Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, September 11th, 2021.
It's a one-day event that gives the residents of Scott the opportunity to dispose of items that should not be thrown into the regular household waste receptacles, as they can cause harm to humans, animals, and the environment.
- Plants
- Automotive Batteries
- Motor Oil
- Antifreeze
- Household Cleaners
- Household Chemicals
- Pesticides
- Flammables
- Corrosives
- Refrigerators
- Stoves
- Water Heaters
- Freezers
- Computers
- Monitors
- Printers/Scanners
- Battery Backups
- Toner/Ink Cartridges
- Speakers
- VCR/DVR/DVD/Stereo Equipment
- Televisions and other electronics
The event will be held from 9am until 1pm at the City of Scott Maintenance Building, 118 Lions Club Road in Scott. The Hazardous Waste Collection Day is open to residents of the City of Scott ONLY, and everyone must show proof of residency to drop off any waste.
Tires will be accepted as well, with the limitations being: no more than 5 tires per vehicle, and no tire can weigh over 500 pounds.
Other prohibited items include:
- Biohazard/Medical Waste
- Radioactive Materials
- Compressed Gas Cylinders
- Ammunition
- Fire Extinguishers
- Smoke Detectors
- Explosives
The flyer put out by the City of Scott also mentioned that the event is for HOUSEHOLD WAST ONLY. They will NOT accept large quantities from businesses, farms, or commercial operations.
Mayor Jan-Scott Richard encourages all residents of Scott to use this FREE service, as it is a great way to keep the hazardous waste out of our landfills and waterways, keeping us and the environment safer. Do your part!
For more information, call Scott City Hall at 337-233-1130
70 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Lafayette Has Changed
Lafayette's Choices of '5-Star' Restaurants in Acadiana
Great Places to Eat in Abbeville, Louisiana