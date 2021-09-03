Scott to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day
If you live in the city of Scott, you can get rid of unwanted household hazardous items on Saturday, September 11.
This is the day when you can get rid of things like paint and household cleaners so that the experts can safely dispose of these items.
It won't cost you a dime, and you need to only drop of the items if you're a resident of the city of Scott. You will need to provide proof that you live in the city of Scott. This is also only for households in Scott; it's not for any businesses looking to get rid of items.
Here are the items that will be collected:
- Paint
- Automobile batteries
- Motor oil
- Antifreeze
- Household cleaners
- Household chemicals
- Pesticides
- Flammables
- Corrosives
- White goods
What white goods can be dropped off?
- Old appliances
- Refrigerators
- Stoves
- Hot water heaters
What electronics can be dropped off?
- Computers
- Monitors
- Printers
- Scanners
- Palm accessories
- Power supplies
- Battery backups
- Cables
- Toner/ink cartridges
- Hard drives
- CD ROMs
- Speakers
- VCR's
- DVD players
- Stereo equipment
- TV's
- Game consoles
- Digital cameras
- Audio equipment
- Video equipment
- Networking equipment
- Tape drives
- Test equipment
- Fax machines
- Keyboards
- Voice/tape recorders
- Radio equipment
- Walman products
- Calculators
- Cell phones
- Cell phone accessories
Another item that can be dropped off is old tires, but there is a limit. No more than five tires can be dropped off during this collection event, and no tires over 500 pounds will be accepted.
What items will not be accepted?
- Infectious and medical waste
- Biological and radioactive material
- Compressed gas cylinders
- Ammunition
- Fire extinguishers
- Smoke detectors
- Explosives
The event will be held at the Scott Maintenance Building located at 118 Lions Club Road. The event starts at 9 o'clock Saturday morning and will end at 1 o'clock that afternoon.