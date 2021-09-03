Scott to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

If you live in the city of Scott, you can get rid of unwanted household hazardous items on Saturday, September 11.

This is the day when you can get rid of things like paint and household cleaners so that the experts can safely dispose of these items.

It won't cost you a dime, and you need to only drop of the items if you're a resident of the city of Scott. You will need to provide proof that you live in the city of Scott. This is also only for households in Scott; it's not for any businesses looking to get rid of items.

Here are the items that will be collected:

Paint

Automobile batteries

Motor oil

Antifreeze

Household cleaners

Household chemicals

Pesticides

Flammables

Corrosives

White goods

What white goods can be dropped off?

Old appliances

Refrigerators

Stoves

Hot water heaters

What electronics can be dropped off?

Computers

Monitors

Printers

Scanners

Palm accessories

Power supplies

Battery backups

Cables

Toner/ink cartridges

Hard drives

CD ROMs

Speakers

VCR's

DVD players

Stereo equipment

TV's

Game consoles

Digital cameras

Audio equipment

Video equipment

Networking equipment

Tape drives

Test equipment

Fax machines

Keyboards

Voice/tape recorders

Radio equipment

Walman products

Calculators

Cell phones

Cell phone accessories

Another item that can be dropped off is old tires, but there is a limit. No more than five tires can be dropped off during this collection event, and no tires over 500 pounds will be accepted.

What items will not be accepted?

Infectious and medical waste

Biological and radioactive material

Compressed gas cylinders

Ammunition

Fire extinguishers

Smoke detectors

Explosives

The event will be held at the Scott Maintenance Building located at 118 Lions Club Road. The event starts at 9 o'clock Saturday morning and will end at 1 o'clock that afternoon.