Heat Advisory Issued Across Southeastern Louisiana Amidst Hurricane Ida Revcovery

In the midst of recovery efforts, a heat advisory has been issued for portions of southeastern Louisiana. In the place where Hurricane Ida did the most damage, recovering residents will now have to cope with extreme heat conditions while being without power.

See a map with details of the heat advisory from @SteveWAFB on Twitter below.

More on the heat advisory from @DrJoshWX via Twitter below.

According to the reports, from down in Grand Isle, up to Baton Rouge, and across to New Orleans and Slidell there is a heat advisory in effect across southeastern Louisiana.

All of those assisting in recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida are urged to take frequent breaks, hydrate, and take any necessary precautions to avoid overheating.

When residents of Louisiana need a break the most, it seems like the weight of a devastating storm keeps piling on. With massive power outages across Louisiana, this heat advisory is a serious concern with those who are without air conditioning and a sufficient supply of water.

Twitter, Brian Emfinger

Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been effected by Hurricane Ida.