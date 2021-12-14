[UPDATE] Helicopter Crash at I-10 and the Bonne Carre Spillway [Video]

Louisiana State Police are reporting a helicopter crash on I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway.

I-10 eastbound at US Hwy 51 is currently closed. I-10 eastbound is currently being detoured to US Hwy 51 southbound according to Louisiana State Police.

I-10 Helicopter Crash

KATC reports that I-55 southbound is also currently closed and southbound traffic is being diverted to US Hwy 51.

The NTSB has confirmed the helicopter that crashed as the Bell 407.

At this time no information is available as to the helicopter passengers' condition.

LAStatePolice Via Twitter

LAStatePolice Via Twitter

We will update this story as new information becomes available.