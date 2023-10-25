Help Deputies Find 4 Men in South Louisiana Wanted for Domestic Abuse
Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Four south Louisiana men are wanted on domestic abuse charges. Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says they are all charged with domestic abuse battery, defined as the intentional use of force or violence committed against a member of their household or family. Any information you can provide to help deputies find these men.
Caleb Wayne Briscoe
- White man
- 27-years-old
- 5' 9" tall
- 160 pounds
- Black hair and green eyes
- Last known address: 153 Old Springs Rd, Iota, Louisiana
Andrew Taylor Broussard
- White man
- 28 years-old
- 5' 10" tall
- 170 pounds
- Brown hair and hazel eyes
- Last known address: 2027 L. Boudreaux Rd, Rayne, Louisiana
Derek Lane Gordon
- White man
- 41-years-old
- 5' 9" tall
- 175 pounds
- Brown hair and hazel eyes
- Last known address: 313 Anne Dr, Egan, Louisiana
Dandre Riley Ned
- Black man
- 22-years-old
- 5' 4" tall
- 140 pounds
- Black hair and brown eyes
- Last known address: 100 Kathy Meadows Ln, Apt 45, Crowley, Louisiana
If you have any information about where these men are, please call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tip line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile phone to submit your tip anonymously.
Sheriff Gibson reiterates that all callers or tipsters will remain anonymous, and you can receive up to $1,000 cash for information that leads to an arrest.
You should call 911 if you are in danger, see a crime in progress, or if you are experiencing an emergency.
