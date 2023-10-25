Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Four south Louisiana men are wanted on domestic abuse charges. Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says they are all charged with domestic abuse battery, defined as the intentional use of force or violence committed against a member of their household or family. Any information you can provide to help deputies find these men.

Caleb Wayne Briscoe (Courtesy Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department)

Caleb Wayne Briscoe

White man

27-years-old

5' 9" tall

160 pounds

Black hair and green eyes

Last known address: 153 Old Springs Rd, Iota, Louisiana

Andrew Taylor Broussard (Courtesy Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department)

Andrew Taylor Broussard

White man

28 years-old

5' 10" tall

170 pounds

Brown hair and hazel eyes

Last known address: 2027 L. Boudreaux Rd, Rayne, Louisiana

Derek Lane Gordon (Courtesy Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department)

Derek Lane Gordon

White man

41-years-old

5' 9" tall

175 pounds

Brown hair and hazel eyes

Last known address: 313 Anne Dr, Egan, Louisiana

Dandre Riley Ned (Courtesy Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department)

Dandre Riley Ned

Black man

22-years-old

5' 4" tall

140 pounds

Black hair and brown eyes

Last known address: 100 Kathy Meadows Ln, Apt 45, Crowley, Louisiana

If you have any information about where these men are, please call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tip line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile phone to submit your tip anonymously.

Sheriff Gibson reiterates that all callers or tipsters will remain anonymous, and you can receive up to $1,000 cash for information that leads to an arrest.

You should call 911 if you are in danger, see a crime in progress, or if you are experiencing an emergency.

