The Kiwanis Club of Broussard and Youngsville is doing something really special.

The Kiwanis Club of Broussard and Youngsville is accepting donations of items to assemble Birthday Boxes.



These birthday boxes will be distributed through local food pantries so that local children can still celebrate their special day.

These are the items that the Kiwanis Club of Broussard and Youngsville is accepting:

9x13 disposable aluminum pans

Cake mix of any flavor

12 oz can of soda

Packs of birthday candles

Sprinkles or other cake decorations

Small toys and games

Small packs of colorful party supplies (napkins, plates, and paper cups)

Party decorations (streamers, balloons, and banners)

Birthday cards

Stickers

Get our free mobile app

Monetary donations are being accepted as well. A donation of $10 will provide one birthday with a celebration box.

You can drop off donations at any of the following locations:

Preferred Lending Solutions- 104 Albertson Pkwy, Ste 1

Home Bank- 1219 Albertson Pkwy and 100 Albertson Pkwy

MC Bank- 2480 Youngsville Hwy

Ann Raush State Farm- 810 South St. Blaise, Ste F

If you would like more information on the Birthday Box Drive or on the Kiwanis Club of Broussard and Youngsville you can visit their Facebook page.