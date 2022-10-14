Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville Is Hosting Annual Teddy Bear Drive
The Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville is hosting its Annual Teddy Bear Drive for the Pediatric Burn Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Teddy bear donations will be accepted through November 21, 2022, and need to be at least 12-18 inches tall. Since the Teddy Bears are being donated to a hospital, all bears must be NEW.
These bears help comfort the children that are in the burn unit. The bears are also treated as "patients" so the children can see how their burns will be bandaged and treated.
If you are interested in donating Teddy Bears you can drop them off at the following locations:
Locations in Broussard, La:
310 E. Main St
Preferred Lending Solutions- 104 Albertsons Pkwy
Cajun Fitness- 812 E Main Street
Locations in Youngsville:
MC Bank- 115 Verot School Road
MC Bank- 2480 Youngsville Hwy
Cajun Fitness- 818 Fortune Road
For more information, you can visit the Kiwanis Club of Broussard- Youngsville Facebook page.