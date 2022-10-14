The Kiwanis Club of Broussard-Youngsville is hosting its Annual Teddy Bear Drive for the Pediatric Burn Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Teddy bear donations will be accepted through November 21, 2022, and need to be at least 12-18 inches tall. Since the Teddy Bears are being donated to a hospital, all bears must be NEW.

These bears help comfort the children that are in the burn unit. The bears are also treated as "patients" so the children can see how their burns will be bandaged and treated.

If you are interested in donating Teddy Bears you can drop them off at the following locations:

Locations in Broussard, La:

310 E. Main St

Preferred Lending Solutions- 104 Albertsons Pkwy

Cajun Fitness- 812 E Main Street

Locations in Youngsville:

MC Bank- 115 Verot School Road

MC Bank- 2480 Youngsville Hwy

Cajun Fitness- 818 Fortune Road

For more information, you can visit the Kiwanis Club of Broussard- Youngsville Facebook page.

