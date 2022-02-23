Where to Place Your Bet: List of Sports Betting Locations in Louisiana

Sports betting in Louisiana has really taken off!

During the first four days of operation in Louisiana, online sportsbooks raked in nearly $40.5 million. That's according to Louisiana Radio Network, who also points out that the six companies licensed to operate in the Bayou State also reported collective losses of nearly $9 million.

That is because, in efforts to attract bettors, these sportsbooks pushed incentives to get them onboard. Now, as LRN points out, Louisiana sportsbooks are allowed to deduct up to $5 million annually for promotional spending.

“We’re talking about six operators that are tied to six licenses,” said Louisiana State Police audit director Jeff Traylor to LRN. “So if you add it all up, it would be $30 million combined between those six. And they used about a third of that in the first four days. So, that’s a significant amount.”

With the Super Bowl being the opening weekend for the sportsbooks, it made sense that they spent so much in incentives - a third of their yearly credits according to Traylor.

And, with March Marchness coming up, and football season coming back again in the Fall, this means more money to the state.

According to legalsportsreport.com, here are the 6 sportsbooks in Louisiana:

BetMGM Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook

BetRivers Sportsbook

Barstool Sportsbook

But this may be just the beginning. Louisiana allows up to 41 different apps. Here are some other companies who may start to pop up in the Bayou State, according to legalsportsreport.com:

PointsBet

FOX Bet

Golden Nugget

WynnBet

So, where can you bet on sports in Louisiana? Here are the current betting locations in the state...