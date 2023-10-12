Here’s How Lafayette Residents Can Request Recycling Bins

You might have noticed that new trash cans from Acadiana Waste Services have shown up on your driveway recently.

If you haven't received your new trash bin yet, please be patient. Acadiana Waste Services is making there way across the parish, and they will put a new black bin with a red top at your address.

The new provider will start collecting garbage on your regular garbage day as of Monday, October 30.

Do not start using your new garbage can until that Monday.

One question we have received already is,

"How Come I Got My Trash Can, But I Didn't Get a Recycling Cart?".

The answer is that you have to request a recycling bin.

In the months leading up to the transition from Republic Garbage Services to Acadiana Waste Services, there were announcements that if you wanted a recycling bin you had to request one.

If you receive your garbage bin, but you don't receive your recycling bin, you just need to request one from Acadiana Waste Services by clicking on their website. Recycling carts are only available for people who live in the city limits of Lafayette.

You do not have to pay for a recycling cart.

One of the other questions we have been answering is,

"What Do I Do If I Want or Need an Extra Trash Can?"

According to Acadiana Waste Services, you can still purchase an additional trash cart for your home in Lafayette and Lafayette Parish.

You will pay $90 for an additional trash bin for your home. You do have to request and complete a form on their website at Acadiana Waste Services. Once you have filled out the form, a customer service representative will call you.

In addition to being able to call Acadiana Waste Services with any questions by calling 311 in Lafayette Parish, you can also go to their website at acadianwaste.com.