LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - On Friday, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball team and the Washington Huskies will meet in the Seattle Super Regional with a trip to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on the line.

This isn't the first time these two programs will compete against each other in the NCAA Postseason with that coveted spot to the WCWS up for grabs, though.

We take you back to 1995. The Cajuns, under Head Coach Yvette Girouard, were two years removed from making their first-ever appearance in the WCWS in 1993. The '95 team was led by All-Americans including Pitcher Cheryl Longeway, Designated Player Kathy Morton, Catcher Tiffany Whittall, First baseman Stephanie DeFeo, Outfielder Lana Jimenez, and Third Baseman Lynn Britton.

Back then, programs played in a 6-team NCAA Regional with the winner going to the WCWS. There was no Super Regional setting until 2005. The Cajuns were able to host a Regional at Lamson Park in Lafayette. One of the teams making the trip was Washington, from 2,484 miles away.

The Cajuns faced the Huskies twice, winning both matchups 7-6 and 3-1, as they went on to make their second appearance in the WCWS. The Cajuns had a great start in the 1995 WCWS by defeating the Big Ten Conference Champion Michigan Wolverines 5-0. The went on to lose to UNLV and the eventual National Champions UCLA.

In the 38 years since, the Cajuns and the Huskies have not met in the postseason - until now. Washington actually holds a slight edge over the Cajuns in their all-time series 6-5, with the other nine matchups happening on neutral ground sites. The latest matchup between the two programs was at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California, in 2010, when the Huskies defeated the Cajuns for the fourth straight time in the series history.

Only seven programs have appeared in every NCAA Tournament since 2000. Two of them - Louisiana and Washington - will tangle this weekend as the Cajuns look to take trip number seven to the WCWS.

