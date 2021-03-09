Hidrb.com Standby List for Leftover COVID-19 Vaccines

If you're looking for a COVID-19 vaccine but aren't having any luck, Hidrb.com could be the answer you're looking for.

The website Hidrb.com is a COVID-19 vaccine standby list that will send you a text based on eligibility status when there are "extra doses nearby in jeopardy of going unused".

Cyrus Massoumi, creator of hidrb.com tells USA TODAY via Yahoo.com "You have people who want the vaccines for them or their loved ones, and your vaccine providers want to do the right thing, but they need the appropriate tools to deal with the operational challenges of vaccinating the whole country."

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The company says hidrb.com will be adding 200 vaccination sites across 30 states over the next few weeks, increasing the site's ability to help even more people.

The overall goal of the site is to make sure no vaccines go to waste.

According to the website, you will have 15 minutes to confirm you can arrive at the vaccination site if chosen, and then roughly two hours to make it there to receive the vaccine.

To find out more and get signed up, visit hidrb.com.