High Winds From Storm Sends Pickup-Truck Flying (VIDEO)

Heavy storms battered Texas and caused some flooding here in Louisiana. The storms in Texas had majorly high winds, causing damage to homes and property all through West Texas.

In this video out of Elgin Texas, a truck can be seen driving through a nasty storm with scary-high winds. Though there was no tornado touch-down reported, this area had high spiraling winds, causing damage throughout the area.

The truck can be seen in the video sliding around in the high-winds, before toppling over on it's side. Eventually the truck is blown back over on it's wheels. After assumingly getting over the shock of what had just happened, the driver just nonchalantly drives away.

These storms were severe. There were multiple tornadoes spotted across North and Central Texas in areas like Jacksboro, Luling and Round Rock.

Here in Louisiana, though the storms were noisy and the wind was high, the flooding seems to be the extent of the damage, with several roads and highway exits being closed for high water.

