Historic Shreveport Church Catches Fire

26 Fire and other emergency units rushed to the scene when the call came in that there was heavy smoke billowing out of Kings Highway Christian Church. The call came during a heavy thunder storm around 5:30pm Wednesday (8/18/21) when witnesses at the intersection of Kings Highway and Line Avenue lit up the 911 lines.

The fire and smoke, according to witnesses were coming from the area of the roof of the sanctuary. Some people on social media have speculated that the fire started after a heavy lightning event in the area, and that the lightning may have been the cause of the fire.

The Kings Highway Christian Church is a historic Renaissance/Romanesque/Byzantine style building, constructed in 1925 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.

This fire is still under investigation. KEEL will update this story as more information is forthcoming.

25 Most Popular Movies That Filmed in Shreveport Once upon at time, Shreveport was one of the hottest filming destinations in the country. We had everything from major blockbusters to low-budget indie films shot here. So, here are the most popular films shot right here in Shreveport according to IMDB . This contains only movies, not television shows. If we included TV shows, True Blood would be number 1 with a bullet.

Major Artists Strangest Contract Demands