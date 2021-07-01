Arson Suspected in Shreveport House Fire

At 5:14a.m. Thursday (7/1/21) morning a call came in for a fire on the 6500 block of Tulsa Avenue. Shreveport Firefighters arrived on the scene of the residential fire at 5:19a.m. and reported smoke coming out of the front of the single-story home.

Firefighters were able to enter the residence through the front door, locate and extinguished the fire. This residence was unoccupied.

It took the efforts of 21 firefighters—7 fire units, roughly 5 minutes to bring this blaze under control. SFD Fire Investigator determined the cause of this incident to be of an arson nature.

If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, please contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740. There were no injuries reported to firefighters.

