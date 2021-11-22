If you were stuck in traffic on I-10 East near the Mississippi River Bridge Monday, it's because a couple of thoroughbreds were started after a minor accident.

The trailer transporting them became detached from the vehicle pulling them and luckily it came to a rest near the top of the bridge.

According to WBRZ, the horses had to be put into a different trailer and the animals were spooked by the traffic and the bridge.

As you can see below, the huge horses gave the handlers a rather difficult time when it came time to relocate them in a different trailer.

Twitter via Bess Casserleigh

Traffic was backed up for miles, but the horses were ultimately put into the trailer and taken from the bridge.

None of the horses were injured, but rather just startled in the bizarre incident.