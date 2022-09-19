House in Youngsville Will Have You Ready for Halloween [VIDEO]

A house in Youngsville has gone all out for Halloween and it may be worth the drive to see it.

As you'll see here, the entire yard is decorated with Halloween decor including clowns and a train track.

What also caught my attention is the skeleton hanging from the light pole in front of the house. Yes, these homeowners thought this out.

Rosa Arnold Rosa Arnold loading...

If you'd like to see this house it is located in the Guillot Subdivision in Youngsville.

If you're looking to get into the "Halloween spirit" this house may be all that you need, and it may be worth the short drive to Youngsville.