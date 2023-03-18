I'll pass on this one.

Check out some of these photos from inside a house that is for sale in Texas.

I came across this house on "Zillow Gone Wild" and the house is located in Baird, TX. The house is listed for $125,000 and it has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and is 2,168 sq ft.

In the house, there are skeletons hanging from the ceiling, mannequins that appear to be in surgery, and this coffin.

Whoever lives here must love Halloween, but don't you think this went a bit too far?

Imagine visiting this house for a showing, and not being aware of what you're about to walk into. This house could scar someone for life.

However, I do ask, if someone buys this house, do they keep it as is or will all of these "things" be removed?

Check out some of the photos from the inside of this house in Texas.

