Governor John Bel Edwards says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved transitional housing for people displaced by Hurricane Ida.

Thousands of people are homeless in various parishes after the massive devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

The Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program will help displaced people get help to get hotel rooms and rental assistance as they try to put their lives back together.

People from the following states will be eligible for help including:

Louisiana

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Florida

Mississippi

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

While you can get the help, FEMA does advise that you are responsible for finding a hotel that has a vacancy. You can go to DisasterAssistance.gov to find the link for Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program to register. If you prefer to call, the telephone number is 800-621-3362.

If you live in one of the following parishes and your home was damaged or destroyed, you are eligible for help:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Governor Edwards had the following to say,

I am extremely grateful to President Biden and FEMA for activating the Transitional Sheltering Assitance Program, which is going to bring much-needed temporary housing for the survivors of Hurricane Ida. Because of the storm's extensive damage, thousands of our citizens are displaced and this program will provide them with critical short-term housing as they recover and rebuild their lives. Housing was a critical shortage before the storm and that problem has been exacerbated as a result of the widespread damage. I want to encourage everyone who needs assistance to apply immediately.

