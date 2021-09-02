Hurricane Ida has wreaked havoc on several parts of the state of Louisiana including pet shelters.

Lafayette Animal Shelter officials say several agencies across the state are working together to rescue pets and fly them to shelters in other states.

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye says they have been able to take in over 100 pets. Many of these cats and dogs were sent on to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

This is not the end of the help being offered by Lafayette as more dogs and cats are expected to be sent to the facility today. Multiple shelters have no power, and/or they were damaged by the hurricane.

How Do They Get a Trip to New Jersey or Pennsylvania?

Delahousaye says they are coordinating with Greater Good Charities, which provides the money for the flights. Acadiana Animal Aid is also assisting with sheltering until animals can be flown out. If you would like to help AAA financially with this mission, click here.

The following is a list of the places where Lafayette Animal Shelter received animals from:

Vermilion Parish Rabies Control had twenty-five animals that were taken in by Lafayette, and now they have all been returned to their original shelters.

St. Bernard Parish Animal Control had nine cats and four dogs sent to Lafayette.

St. John Parish Animal Shelter has thirty-five cats and ten dogs that were taken in by Lafayette.

Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter sent Lafayette's facility forty-seven cats, and right now those cats remain in Lafayette.

Delahoussaye says more pets will come to the Lafayette Animal Shelter today.

Between Acadiana Animal Aid and the Lafayette Shelter, seventy-three pets were able to be flown to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Delahoussaye says,

In emergency situations, we support our neighbors. Before the storm, these animals' lives were in danger. Post-storm, shelters are no longer functional, not to mention many shelter employees' homes were affected. Our assistance eases the burden on them.

