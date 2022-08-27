If you had to name different facts about Louisiana, what would they be?

Well, our lovely state is creatively shaped like a boot. It was the 18th state to join the union. The state capital is Baton Rouge. Louisiana's nickname is the Pelican State.

These are probably some of the ones that come to mind, right?

Well, what happens when you head down a Facebook rabbit hole is you find more Louisiana facts than you went looking for originally.

You can find the full list here.

10 Intriguing Facts About Louisiana You May Not Have Known Louisiana is full of rich history that has been passed down through generations. But there are some facts you might not have known of.