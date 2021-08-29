Hurricane Ida is not done creating havoc for many Louisiana Parishes tonight.

There are multiple reports of significant flooding in the Laplace area right now.

According to the National Weather Service out of New Orleans, this is the first confirmed reports of flooding they have received.

Many who did not evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ida's landfall are taking to social media to seek help from anyone who can reach them.

Seeing all of these posts on social media leave some begging for more coverage on how Hurricane Ida is affecting smaller cities across the state.

