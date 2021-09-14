The Oak Ally Plantation in Vacherie, Louisiana is famous for its huge double row of oak trees that line the road up to the main house. It's been featured in the movie Interview with The Vampire and Beyonce’s Deja Vu music video.

The two rows of southern live oak trees were planted in the early 18th century, long before the plantation main house was built. The property was designated a National Historic Landmark for its architecture and landscaping.

The plantation has been a desired destination for history buffs, movie buffs, music buffs, and visitors alike who want to observe its awesome historical beauty.

The Oak Ally Plantation announced via their website that there has been extensive damage to the property after Hurricane Ida:

Oak Alley will remain closed as we complete the cleanup process from Hurricane Ida and wait for our electricity to be restored. We appreciate your messages of support during this difficult time for the entire SE Louisiana region. We will update our website when we have more information on re-opening.

The Oak Ally Foundation posted a picture of the damage on their Facebook page:

The Oak Ally Foundation said that the plantation's main house didn't receive damage from the storm and that the oak trees are still solid in the ground:

The mansion is solid with no damage and the iconic alley of oaks, while they experienced a significant “pruning” during the storm, are stable and standing tall.

The video below shows a lot of really cool split-screens of the locations where the Interview with The Vampire movie shot at the Oak Ally Plantation:

Pop superstar Beyonce also filmed parts of her video Deja Vu at the Oak Alley Plantation:

Yahoo also mentions that the plantation has been featured in episodes of Nightrider, Days of Our Lives, and the 1998 dramedy Primary Colors, starring John Travolta, Emma Thompson, and Kathy Bates.