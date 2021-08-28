As Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida, countless people have packed up their vehicles to evacuate to safer territories. If you or someone you know are looking for Hurricane Evacuation Shelters, here's what we know at this time...

Hurricane Ida Evacuation Shelters in Louisiana and Mississippi

For shelter information, you can always text 'LASHELTER' to 898-211, or simply call 211.

New Orleans residents can call 311 or text "DELTA" to 888777.

Below are the current Hurricane Evacuation Shelters set up throughout Louisiana. We will update this list as, or if new information becomes available.

From weather.com -

Vidalia — Tourist Welcome Center, U.S. Highway 65 and U.S. Highway 84 / 1401 Carter Street.

Tallulah — TA Truck Stop, Exit 171 on Interstate 20 at U.S. 65.

Marksville — Paragon Casino Resort, 711 Paragon Place

Bunkie — Sammy's Truck Stop, Exit 53, I-49/3601 LA 115 W

Alexandria — Med Express Office, 7525 U.S. 71

Shreveport — P.E. Gym at LSU-Shreveport, One University Place

Leesville — Pickering High School, 180 Lebleu Road

Oberlin — Tourist Information Center, 8904 U.S. 65

Simmesport — Maddie's Truck Plaza, 15972 LA 1