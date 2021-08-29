Watch the Unimaginably Vicious Force of Hurricane Ida in Port Fourchon [VIDEO]

ABC News Via Twitter

Hurricane Ida has been so devastating, the name will now be officially retired. After seeing this video of Ida viciously tearing through Port Fourchon, we couldn't support that decision more.

Hurricane Ida Landfall

Hurricane Ida made landfall at 11:55 p.m. CST as an incredibly deadly Category 4 storm, churning like a buzz saw with 145 mph winds in Port Fourchon.

Residents along South East Louisiana were warned of "catastrophic storm surge" from Hurricane Ida, and seeing this video, that description was unfortunately accurate.

 

 

ABC News tweeted this video saying -

"SOUND OF FURY: Powerful winds and sheets of rain brought by Hurricane Ida lash a dock in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as the extremely dangerous Category 4 storm continues to move inland."

Watching this video, it seems like a sped-up time-lapse, but it's not. It's real-time, and it's chilling.

 

ABC News Via Twitter
Hurricane Ida Landfall

 

If you were lucky to be spared from the wrath of Hurricane Ida, this video shows you just how lucky you really are.

Video Hurricane Ida Port Fourchon

 

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Filed Under: hurricane ida, port fourchon
Categories: Hurricane Season, Videos, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top