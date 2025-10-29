BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — While Jamaica is a long way away from South Louisiana, we are certainly not strangers to the devastating impacts of a major storm like Hurricane Melissa.

As Hurricane Melissa made its way toward Jamaica as a massive Category 5 storm on Tuesday, Louisiana's United Cajun Navy was ready and waiting with boots on the ground.

Early Wednesday morning, Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Santiago de Cuba as a Category 3 with wind speeds reaching 120 mph.

Now the Cajun Navy plans to assist in recovery efforts in Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas as Hurricane Melissa moves through the Caribbean.

Cajun Navy Warns of Humanitarian Crisis in Jamaica

The Cajun Navy is raising urgent concerns regarding the humanitarian crisis on the island following this devastating storm.

They warn the public to be aware of misinformation and fraudulent charities that use AI-generated images to earn donations.

The tactical teams on the ground are also debunking the initial rumors that the storm's impacts were not as severe as they actually are. The UCN confirms that key infrastructure, such as the Montego Bay Airport and Major Hospitals, has been completely devastated by the storm.

One of the significant concerns the Cajun Navy highlights is the storm's impact on St. Elizabeth Parish, the heart of the island's agriculture. The UCN reports that the area has suffered "severe devastation" and anticipates it will disrupt the island's food supply chain for weeks to come.

Donations are being accepted through their website at unitedcajunnavy.org and on their Amazon Wishlist.

Post Search and Rescue Effort Plans

As always, their mission post search and rescue will be to ensure that those affected have long-term access to water, shelter, and medical care.

Additionally, they note that although many have offered to volunteer, they accept only certified, trained individuals with proper credentials on these missions.

More information on how to join and volunteer in the future can be found on their website.

