Hurricanerecovery.org Setup to Help Those Impacted By Hurricane Ida

Governor John Bel Edwards has announced a State website has now gone live to assist Louisianians affected by Hurricane Ida.

Hurricanerecovery.la.org is now live with important information and resources for those in need in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

hurricanerecovery.la.gov

Hurricane Ida Assistance

At Hurricanerecovery.la.org you'll find the latest information from the Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOTD) and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

You can also register for DSNAP benefits and FEMA Disaster Assistance, P-EBT benefits, and much more.

By texting IDA to the number 67283 you can receive important information and updates regarding Hurricane Ida.

If you're in need of shelter information text LASHELTER to 898211 or call 2-1-1.