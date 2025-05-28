Louisiana I-10 Ramp Repairs Now Expected to Take 3 Months After Garbage Truck Crash

A crash involving a garbage truck has already created long-term traffic disruptions in New Orleans, and now, repairs to the damaged I-10 ramp near Carrollton Avenue are expected to take significantly longer than originally planned.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) confirmed that repairs to the Airline Drive off-ramp could take up to three months, a major extension from the initial 30-day estimate. The crash happened on May 19, when a Republic Services garbage truck collided with a steel support beam while trying to merge onto I-10 West.

DOTD engineer Scott Boyle says crews are taking extreme caution due to the strain the truck is placing on the damaged column.

“That garbage truck is putting a big load on that column, and we don’t want to move it and risk collapse or further damage,” Boyle explained.

Construction contractor Boh Brothers has been hired to oversee the removal and repair process.

Growing Concerns Under the Overpass

Adding to the complexity, homeless encampments have grown in the area, including directly underneath the truck. Safety concerns have prompted coordination between DOTD, the City of New Orleans, and law enforcement agencies.

The City says it cleared the area on May 23, offering shelter and housing assistance, but some individuals returned over Memorial Day weekend. Officials say the site will be maintained and cleared again before full-scale repairs begin.

City Councilman Eugene Green emphasized that while resources exist—such as shelter beds, sober centers, and services—the growing homeless population, which has risen nearly 20% since 2022, reflects a broader challenge.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes. The South Carrollton Avenue on-ramp remains closed as well, but is expected to reopen sooner than the Airline off-ramp.