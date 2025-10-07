(New Iberia, LA) - A wild situation unfolded on roadways in New Iberia on Monday as officials with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said two people on a stolen motorcycle would not stop for deputies trying to conduct a traffic stop.

High-Speed Chase Begins in New Iberia

According to officials, deputies were conducting traffic enforcement in school zones when the motorcycle was spotted, and it was not displaying a license plate. Deputies tried to pull over the person driving the motorcycle, but the suspect took off.

Deputies say the individual ran through multiple red lights and was speeding through school zones while trying to flee police. He was reportedly traveling at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour.

Deputies Say Motorcycle Ignored Traffic Laws

Neither the driver nor the passenger on the motorcycle wore helmets as the wild ride continued.

The road chase ended when the person operating the motorcycle crashed it in the 600 block of Dugas Road in Iberia Parish. The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office identified the driver of the motorcycle as 23-year-old Jayden Smith. Both Smith and the woman riding on the back of the motorcycle were taken into custody.

Speeds Top 90 MPH Through School Zones

After running multiple red lights and exceeding speeds of over 90 miles per hour on the stolen motorcycle, Smith, after being treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

•La. R.S. 14:108.1 Aggravated Flight from an Officer

•La. R.S. 14:69(2) Possession of Stolen Things Over $5,000

•La. R.S. 32:190 No Helmet

•La. R.S. 40:1023.C Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

No word has yet been released on whether the woman riding on the back of the motorcycle will face any charges.

