(KPEL News) - A heartbreaking turn of events on I-10 westbound in Louisiana has left a woman dead, according to officials with the Louisiana State Police.

According to Trooper First Class Jacob Pucheu, who works with the Public Affairs section of the state police, there was a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the woman's life.

In addition to the death of the 21-year-old woman, Pucheu says the other driver was seriously injured due to the collision.

According to the preliminary investigation, it is known that the driver of a truck was attempting to enter I-10, but in the wrong direction on the roadway. The driver was coming from a state highway, but it was not the correct direction for traffic.

The truck hit a sedan that was traveling in the correct direction on the westbound lanes of I-10 when it was hit head-on. Louisiana State Police officials report that the collision happened, and both vehicles caught fire.

Pucheu says the driver of the sedan whose life was claimed by this traffic event is 21-year-old Patricia Saidu. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner's office. Officials have not released the name of the other person who was seriously injured.

While an investigation was conducted, it was a preliminary one, so more investigation is needed.

Multiple questions remain unanswered, including whether anyone was wearing a seatbelt and if any substance impaired the wrong-way driver.

Pucheu says the drivers took routine toxicology samples, and a lab will analyze them.

He says the crash happened at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on I-10 west, near milepost 210.

Reminders from the Louisiana State Police for All Drivers

Louisiana State Police officials want to remind all drivers never to drive when they are experiencing fatigue.

Everyone in a vehicle must wear a seatbelt or the appropriate child restraint.

No one in a vehicle in Louisiana is allowed to be impaired when they are driving, no matter the substance that causes impairment.

Never let anything distract you from your number one priority behind the wheel: driving.

All drivers must obey all traffic laws.

If you see reckless driving, call 911 or *LSP (*577).

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.

Troopers wish to remind motorists always to make responsible choices when driving: avoid impairment, fatigue, and distractions. Follow traffic laws and ensure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained. While not all crashes are preventable, simple precautions like these can save lives. Motorists who observe reckless driving or criminal activity are encouraged to dial 911 or *LSP (*577) to connect with the nearest Louisiana State Police Troop.