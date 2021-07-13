Iberia Parish Burglary Suspect Sought

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a burglary suspect.

According to a post on Facebook, the burglary suspect was caught on a surveillance camera, and officials are hoping that you can aid in his identification.

This alleged incident took place at Lake Fausse Point on Bird Island Chute.

A list of stolen items was not provided in the post.

Authorities are asking that you help share these photos in the hopes that someone recognizes the suspect and calls the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or its Crime Stoppers line at 337-364-TIPS.

Any information you may have, even though it seems insignificant to you, might just help authorities solve this case and bring justice for the victims.

And, of course, take another criminal off of the streets.

