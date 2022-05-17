Iberia Parish Councilman Dies

Residents of Iberia Parish are mourning the loss of a businessman and public servant who held a parish council seat for the last decade.

Marty Trahan died Monday night at the age of 58. Parish President M. Larry Richard announced Trahan's death in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

By trade, Trahan was a salesman for Office Mart. He ran for and won the District 10 parish council seat in 2011, succeeding Richard, who was term-limited as a councilman. The Avery Island native also supported the Iberia Parish Special Olympics and the New Iberia Senior High School Yellow Jackets softball program.

In the hours since Trahan's death, his parish council colleagues, state legislators who represent Iberia Parish, and many others in the community have taken to social media to share their memories of Trahan and to pay tribute to him.

Trahan is survived by his wife, twin daughters, a son-in-law, and a granddaughter. Funeral arrangements are pending.

