Iberia Parish Crews Make Shocking Discovery In Culverts

Hurricane season is upon us, and local governments across Acadiana are making their final preparations for that time of year. One of the biggest pieces of that preparation puzzle is cleaning out culverts to prevent flooding during a major rain event.

Iberia Parish public works crews performed their culvert-clearing operations over the weekend. Residents will be pleased that they did--especially after they see what those crews pulled out of one drainage ditch.

Parish President M. Larry Richard posted pictures of what those crews discovered.

Of course, crews found the usual buildup of leaves and limbs. However, they also found items that never should have ever been anywhere near a drainage ditch. Steel barrels, trash cans, buckets, and a wire spool are just a few of the manmade items public works employees pulled out of one culvert in the parish.

"This is what we got out of culverts last week at one location," Richard posted on his Facebook page. "Be careful of what you keep next to your drainage ditch. It could end up in your culvert or your neighbor’s culvert."

It could also cause your or your neighbor's property to flood needlessly during a storm.

