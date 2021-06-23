Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is hoping that the public will help in his agency's search for a missing teenager.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old girl was last seen at around 9 o'clock Tuesday night at her home.

Romero says that Funez-Marinez apparently left her home on Olivier Road with an unknown female. He adds the female was possibly Hispanic.

If you see this teenager, you are asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.

Funez-Martinez was last seen wearing a white cut-off top and ripped blue jeans. Romero says they do not believe the girl is in immediate danger, but they are hoping to locate her.

Can you please study the photo, and if you have seen her, call the police.

