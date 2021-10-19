Can You Help As Scott Teenager is An Endangered Runaway?

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing teenager who they have classified as an endangered runaway.

Deputies are hoping the public will keep an eye out for 16-year-old Antonio Alfred from Scott.

The young man was last seen on Friday, October 8, 2021, and Lafayette Sheriff's Department Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says officials do think Antonio is still ln the Scott/Lafayette area.

Photo courtesy of Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Antonio Alfred has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen in a pair of khaki shorts along with a blue shirt.

If you think you see Antonio, you are asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211. Another option if you see the young man is to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS(8477). You can even send in a tip using the app for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

I earlier reported on another teen who was being sought by authorities. Ponseti says they did find Johan Solis, and he was safe. Before being located he had not been seen since Wednesday, October 6.

Photo courtesy of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

