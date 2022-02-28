Iberia Parish Officials Searching for Missing Teenager

A young girl from Iberia Parish is being sought by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office after she was reported as missing according to Iberia Parish Sheriff's Public Affairs Director Deputy Katherine Breaux.

In a press release, Sheriff Tommy Romero says they are hoping the public will help them in searching for 13-year-old Bailey Frederick. According to Romero, the young girl was last seen Sunday, February 27 in the 3700 block of Zip Lane in Iberia Parish at around 9 o'clock in the morning.

Romero describes her as being five feet, six inches tall, with brown eyes. She has black hair, and she weighs around 140 pounds.

If you know where Frederick can be found, you are asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.

