UPDATE: Endangered Lafayette Runaway Located Safe

UPDATE: (3/30/22)

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the young girl they were seeking has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: (3/29/22)

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a little girl who is classified as an endangered runaway. They are hoping people will help them find this missing child.

This child is only 10-years-old.

Everyone is asked to be on the lookout for Angie Lizbeth Aguilera-Mejia. She is described as being five feet, two inches tall, and she weighs around 150 pounds.

They say the Lafayette Parish child has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen yesterday, Monday, March 28 near the 1200 block of Roper Drive. Investigators with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office saying she could still be in the Lafayette area.

The little girl was wearing a pair of blue jeans and a gray hoodie. She was carrying a black Reebok backpack.

What Do You Do If You Think You See This Little Girl?

You should call the authorities. You can reach the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211. You can also call Crime Stoppers if you prefer at 337-232-TIPS(8477). You can also give deputies information by downloading and using the Lafayette Sheriff app.

