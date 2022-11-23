Lafayette Jail Deputy Charged with Bringing Contraband into the Jail

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office via YouTube

Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office say they have arrested one of their own on allegations that the corrections deputy brought contraband into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

One of the items that the Sheriff's Office belives was brought into the jail is Suboxone. This medication is used to treat peole who are battling to overcome opioid use and addiciton.

According to Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Capatin and Spokesman John Mowell says Donald Gilbert Jr. is on paid administrative leave while officials within the Internal Affairs Department continue to investigate the allegations.

Mowell says that Gilber has been charged with the following:

  • Three counts of LA. R.S. 1q4:402- Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility
  • One count of LA. R.S. 40:968A- Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule III of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Suboxone)
  • Three counts of LA. R.S. 14:26- Criminal Conspiracy
Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber says he will not tolerate any illegal activity. In a statement issued Wedneday Garber said the following,

The safety and security of our employees and offenders housed in our facilities is our top priority. This type of behavior undermines those efforts and will not be tolerated. We will continue to hold our deputies accountable to the highest standards.

