A young teen is being labeled as an endangered runaway after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says she has not been seen since Wednesday, July 16.

The 15-year-old girl was last seen in the 700 block of Colorado Road in Duson.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the teen could still be in that area, but she has also been known to go to the Houston area.

Deputies are hoping that anyone that thinks they might have see the young woman, would call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's office at 337-232-9211. With a case like this, if you prefer, you can always call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS(8477). You can also anonymously use the P3 app on any mobile device. You can also you the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department app.

Guzman weighs about 130 pounds, and she stands around five feet, seven inches tall. She has brown eyes and black hair.