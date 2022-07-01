Can You Help Iberia Sheriff’s Officials Find a Missing Teen?

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

The 16-year-old, Michael Gary, was last seen on Wednesday, June 29 at his home in the 1600 block of Jefferson Island Road.

According to Sheriff Romero Gary has several tattoos on his body. He has a tattoo of a dragon on his right arm. Gary has a tattoo of 337 on his left hand. His final tattoo is MIKE with a crown, which can be found on his left arm.

The young man is about five feet, ten inches tall. He is said to weigh around 115 pounds. Michael Gary has brown eyes and black hair.

The teenager was seen last wearing black jeans that have holes in them. He was wearing a red shirt along with either red slides or red and white tennis shoes.

Gary was last seen at around 10:30 Wednesday night.

If you think you see Michael Gary, or if you know where he can be found, you are asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711. You can also give information to authorities by submitting a tip via the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department's App.

Weird Louisiana Laws

Do You Remember These 12 Stores?