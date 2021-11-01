Can You Help? An Opelousas Teen is Missing

The mother of an Opelousas teenager called the police department today after she discovered that her daughter was missing.

According to Opelousas Major Mark Guidry, the 14-year-old girl was last seen by her mother yesterday.

Guidry says that Ladacia Andrus may be suffering from a mental health issue according to what the mother has told police.

You can imagine that the girl's family and law enforcement would appreciate any help you can give them in locating Andrus.

Police officials say there are several ways you can contact them if you can help them in their search for Andrus. You can call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. You can send them an email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com.

You can also call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS(8477). All callers to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous. Another way to give information anonymously about Andrus, is to download and use the P3 app from any mobile device.

