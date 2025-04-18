Search Underway for Missing Youngsville Teen With Health Concerns

YOUNGSVILLE, LA (KPEL) - Friday morning, a teenager from the Youngsville area was reported missing from her home.

KATC reports that 16-year-old Nijalay Kelly was last seen near the Chemin Metairie area around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

Nijalay is a student at Southside High School and is known to have certain medical needs, though the specifics have not been made public.

Kelly is 5'4, around 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black sweatpants.

Family members say Kelly has not returned home and has existing medical issues.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact 337-359-7866.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Following photo was submitted to KATC:

