SUNSET, La. (KPEL News) - A missing teen may be headed to Texas, and law enforcement are asking for assistance in locating her.

According to St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers, Calli Jean Roberts, 17, of Sunset, Louisiana, was last seen last seen at 264 Zick Miller Road in Sunset, Louisiana on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Get our free mobile app

She was possibly wearing black leggings with an oversized shirt, and cream low-top tennis shoes.

Social media postings suggest the teen may be trying to head to Texas. Family and friends have been sharing her photo on social media, hoping to raise awareness and get any assistance they can in locating her.

The circumstances regarding her disappearance are not public at this time, nor is the reason she might be headed to Texas.

Anyone with information on the location of Calli Jean Roberts or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.