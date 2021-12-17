Carencro Police Looking for Missing Teen, Last Seen Near School

Carencro Police are looking for a missing teen. 15-year-old Bra'nai'jha Taylor has been missing since around 4:00 pm on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Taylor's last known location was in the Carencro High School area (721 W. Butcher Switch Road), according to the Carencro Police Department.

She is 5'9" and weighs 125 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve school shirt, khaki pants, and gray and hot pink shoes. Police also say she had a single puff in her hair.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor's whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department at (337) 896-6132 or email info@carencropd.com.