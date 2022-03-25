Can You Help Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Find Endangered Teen?

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office could use your help to keep your eyes open for Braylon Allemond.

This young man is considered an endangered runaway.

The 17-year-old was last seen near the 100 block of Rue Aubin in Lafayette.

They say the teen weighs around 145 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

What Do You Do If You See Him?

If you see Allemond, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211.

If you prefer, you can also call Lafayette Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS(8477).

You can also submit a tip via the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office app.