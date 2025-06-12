BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — After a multi-agency investigation, ten Chinese women were taken into custody by ICE.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ that their investigation began months ago, in November of 2024, after receiving reports of prostitution at nine different spas in the Baton Rouge area.

WBRZ reportedly saw Baton Rouge Police officers take one of the women into custody at the Rainbow spa on Bennington Avenue Wednesday.

Eleven different agencies were involved in the investigation, and after it was completed, AG Murrill shared a statement addressing the illegal activities they discovered, such as money laundering and sex trafficking.

The exploitation of women through trafficking and prostitution is harmful to women and society - and it’s illegal. I’ll keep fighting to stop it!

The identity of the women taken into custody has not been released at this time; however, a list of the businesses that were raided was shared by WBRZ.

According to authorities, the following Louisiana businesses were raided:

Baton Rouge

-Wonderful Land Spa

-All Natural Spa

-YY Rainbow Spa

-Oriental Relax Spa

-Orange Spa

St. George

-Y& L Body Relaxation

-Spring Body Conditioning

-Magnolia Spa

Zachary

-Vivian’s Therapy Spa

