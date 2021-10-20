Iconic Toy Phone Set to Make a Comeback with Major Changes

If you ask someone "what was your first telephone" chances are they will come back with an answer that mentions an iPhone, a Razer phone, or even one of those indestructible Nokia phones that were all the rage a few dozen years ago. However, the reality is most people's first phone wasn't made by Apple or Motorola, or even Nokia. It was made by Fisher-Price.

Yeah, the old toy telephone that you used to could find in almost any home with small children is set to make a comeback. However, this reincarnation of the iconic toy won't be as simplistic as its predecessor that you and I logged many a phone call on.

Mattel, the parent company of Fisher-Price, says the Chatter Telephone will be returning and in fact, it's available for purchase right now. A company spokesperson says in order for consumers to get the full benefit of the phone it will need to be connected via Bluetooth to another smartphone. This will enable the "toy" to make and receive calls.

Question: Do we really want toddlers to have the ability to make and receive real-life calls? Is this not the "technological equivalent" of giving a kid a drum set? Personally, I don't see that function of the toy working out that well, but maybe I am just cynical.

Now, if you'd like to get one for yourself or your youngsters it will set you back about $60 bucks. I do know they sell this toy/device at Best Buy so you might want to look there.

You'd also need to take the time to explain to your children that this, while it is a toy, can actually function as something that is much more important than a toy. You'll also have to probably explain to the kids what the big red thing is on the front of the phone. In case you don't know, that's a rotary dial. Those were all the rage when I was a kid, but the whole world has either gone mobile or touchtone so that dial will seem a bit antiquated.

But isn't that how life goes. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

So, if this has got you feeling nostalgic for days of yesteryear, why not extend your trip down memory lane and see if you can remember any of these great stores, where you probably could have picked up an original Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone.