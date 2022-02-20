13 ‘High Tech’ Items Future Generations Won’t Understand

Looking back on your life can either be an inspiration or a nightmare. The events that scared you and made you stronger, are the life lessons. The items you look back on and remember fondly, that’s nostalgia. It’s nostalgia that makes us think of those days gone by as the good ole days. But if we really stop and think about those days, they weren’t actually so good and we really didn’t have it better.

One way to assess and audit our memories and to put them into a real-world perspective is to take a look at the items and objects that brought joy to our lives or simply made our lives easier. It’s amazing to me how many of those once-upon-a-time-gotta-have-it items are now viewed as obsolete.

Such is the case with technology. It’s changing fast and these days it changes faster than ever. Just take a look at the breakthroughs in medicine we’ve been witness to just over the past two years. But that’s nothing compared to the incredible warp speed changes that are happening with high-tech items like computers and cellphones which are in reality computers that can make phone calls.

These will be the artefacts left behind for future generations and cultures to define what life was like during our lifetimes. Think about how many times you’ve seen those bicycles with really big wheels. They still make those but they aren’t nearly as popular as they were in the early 1900s. Heck think about the bike you had when you were a kid, it doesn’t look too much like today’s modern bikes, does it?

So come, take a nostalgic look down memory lane with me. See how many of these technologies and objects you once used. Now, when was the last time you actually used that object or technology? I get the feeling a lot of us are suddenly going to be feeling old.